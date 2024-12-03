US World Cup-winning coach Ellis named FIFA's Chief Football Officer

Former United States women's national team coach Jill Ellis has been appointed to the new position of FIFA's Chief Football Officer, tasked with driving the development and implementation of the world governing body's global football strategy.

Ellis, who led FIFA's Technical Study Group at the 2023 Women's World Cup, helped the U.S. become world champions in 2015 and 2019.

"Ellis will work alongside Arsene Wenger, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, and her responsibilities will encompass key technical areas connected to the development of the game across the world," FIFA said in a statement.

"The creation of the Chief Football Officer position underscores FIFA's commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and accessible global football community, ensuring that football remains a sport for all.

"It also marks another step towards FIFA achieving its ambition to make football truly global and to give every talent, both boys and girls, a chance."

The 58-year-old Ellis stepped down from her position as president of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side San Diego Wave, which she had held since 2021.

"I am honoured to join FIFA in this pioneering role and to contribute to the growth of football from a global perspective," Ellis said. "FIFA has a unique ability, through football, to unite communities and to drive the game's development worldwide.

"Having experienced football, from grassroots programmes up to senior national-team level, I've seen first-hand its transformative power."