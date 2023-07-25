Logo
Sport

Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup
Sport

Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup

Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Colombia v South Korea - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 25, 2023 Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Colombia v South Korea - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 25, 2023 Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates scoring their second goal with Leicy Santos REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Colombia v South Korea - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 25, 2023 South Korea's Casey Phair before she comes on as a substitute to replace Choe Yu-ri REUTERS/Carl Recine
Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Colombia v South Korea - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 25, 2023 Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Usme, Caicedo score to lift Colombia 2-0 over South Korea in Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Colombia v South Korea - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 25, 2023 Colombia's Catalina Usme in action with South Korea's Kim Hye-ri REUTERS/Carl Recine
25 Jul 2023 12:15PM
SYDNEY : Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, denying the Koreans what would have been only their second win in four appearances at the tournament.

Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after a South Korean handball, sending keeper Yoon Younggeul the wrong way before slotting the ball into the far corner.

Caicedo, an 18-year-old forward for Real Madrid, doubled Colombia's lead nine minutes later, launching a high shot that Yoon got her hands on, but without the power to send it over the bar. The ball squirted into the net, to the delight of the yellow-clad Colombian fans at Sydney Football Stadium.

Korea's American-born teenager Casey Phair became the youngest player to take the field in Women's World Cup history, subbing on in the 78th minute, just 26 days after her 16th birthday.

It was the final game of the opening round of group matches and the 300th match in Women's World Cup history.

Source: Reuters

