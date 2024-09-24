Logo
USMNT opens Nations League Nov. 18 under Mauricio Pochettino
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; United States men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino talks to the media during a press conference introducing him as the new head coach for the United States men's national team at Warner Bros. Discovery Hudson Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images/File Photo

24 Sep 2024 04:37AM
The United States men's national team will head to St. Louis in November for its first 2024-25 Nations League game under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The USMNT team is set to play Nov. 18 to begin a two-leg quarterfinal series against an undetermined opponent.

The former English Premier League and Serie A head coach in Italy, officially was named to the USMNT post earlier this month, giving Pochettino less than two years to prepare the USMNT for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

His first games in charge of the USMNT will take place Oct. 12 at Austin, Texas, against Panama, and against Mexico at Guadalajara on Oct. 15.

The CONCACAF Nations League began in 2019-20 and the USMNT has won the event three times it has been contested, including the 2023-24 title when it defeated Mexico 2-0 at Arlington, Texas, on March 24.

Pochettino, 52, takes over for Gregg Berhalter, who was fired in July after the USMNT failed to advance out of their group at the 2024 Copa America.

Following a long playing career as a center back with Newell's Old Boys, Espanyol, PSG and Bordeaux, Pochettino took his first coaching job at Spain's Espanyol in 2009. He led Tottenham to a runner-up Premier League finish in 2016-17 and the Champions League final in 2018-19, then guided PSG to a Ligue 1 title in 2021-22.

Pochettino and Chelsea mutually parted ways in May.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

