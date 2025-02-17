USMNT's James Sands out indefinitely with 'complex' ankle injury

New York City FC and U.S. Men's National Team midfielder James Sands underwent surgery to repair a significant injury to his right ankle and will be out indefinitely.

NYCFC on Sunday called the injury "complex" and said it also involved a fractured fibula and torn medial collateral ligament for the homegrown player.

Sands, 24, has been on loan to Bundesliga side St Pauli since January, and the injury occurred in a 1-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday. Sands fell on his right ankle during injury time and was unable to walk on his own.

NYCFC said the surgery was performed in Hamburg, Germany.

"Everyone at the club wishes you all the best in your recovery, Jimmy. NYC is with you," a news release from the team said.

Sands appeared in seven matches for the German side.

He played in 120 matches (116 starts) with NYCFC since 2017 and has one goal and six assists. He was an All-Star in 2021 and a starter for New York City's MLS Cup championship squad that season.

Sands is signed with NYCFC through 2028 but was sent on loan through June with an option for an extension.

Sands has 13 caps with USMNT and had hopes of being part of the 2026 World Cup, to be played in North America.

"After two years in New York, I feel like it's the right time to make a move back to Europe, and very much looking forward to testing myself and experiencing a new league," said Sands at the time of his transfer. "I wish my teammates and the club all the best of luck in the upcoming season."

