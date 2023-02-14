USTA agrees extension of deal for Eurosport coverage

Warner Bros. Discovery has extended its deal to show the U.S. Open on its Eurosport platform in 45 markets across Europe for another five years, the broadcaster said on Tuesday.

The deal with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) includes exclusive rights in 42 territories.

Markets, including the Nordics, will have an option to showcase some matches on Warner Bros. Discovery's free-to-air channels, a statement said.

"As the undisputed 'home of tennis', our brand is synonymous with the sport. Over the past 25 years, we have brought some of the most memorable moments in US Open history to fans while consistently growing tournament viewership across Europe," Trojan Paillot, Vice President, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, said.

The new deal includes coverage for every market in Europe except Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain.