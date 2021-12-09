Logo
USTA CEO Dowse to step down in March
USTA CEO Dowse to step down in March

09 Dec 2021 04:09AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 04:08AM)
NEW YORK : United States Tennis Association (USTA) CEO Michael Dowse is stepping down from his post in March, the sport's national governing body said on Wednesday.

Dowse had held the position since October, 2019.

"The USTA is now in a strong position for the future," he said in a statement. "I am confident I will be leaving it in good hands and well-positioned for success."

The USTA, which organises the U.S. Open in New York City, welcomed fans back to the Grand Slam tournament this year after playing to empty stands in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

