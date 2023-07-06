Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Dubois
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Dubois

Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Dubois
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title - King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - August 20, 2022. Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against Anthony Joshua. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Dubois
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - WBA World Heavyweight - Daniel Dubois v Kevin Lerena - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 3, 2022 Daniel Dubois celebrates after winning his fight against Kevin Lerena Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
06 Jul 2023 06:52PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles when he takes on Britain's Daniel Dubois at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Aug. 26, the Ukrainian said on Thursday.

Usyk had been expected to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

Dubois, 25, is the WBA (Regular) heavyweight belt holder and mandatory challenger while 36-year-old Usyk is the WBA (Super) champion.

Usyk is undefeated in 20 professional fights with 13 knockouts while Dubois has won 19 of his 20 bouts, losing one.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.