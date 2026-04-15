Usyk defends decision to fight kickboxer Verhoeven

April 15 : World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk said he should be allowed to do what he wants for once following criticism of his decision to put his WBC title on the line against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven.

Usyk, who has not boxed since beating Britain's Daniel Dubois at London's Wembley Stadium last July, will face Verhoeven on May 23 in Egypt.

The 39-year-old Ukrainian holds the IBF, WBA and WBC titles after vacating the WBO belt.

"A lot of people say why you choose this and not (fight) a boxer. Rico is a great guy, it's a dangerous guy," Usyk told reporters on Tuesday at a press conference in London.

"One time I want to do what I want, not what I need. A lot of time I do what other people need. You have to box this person, or this or this. I say okay. Now I do what I want."

Verhoeven has little professional boxing experience but has sparred in the past with Tyson Fury and had one bout in 2014 which he won by a knockout.

The Dutchman said his weight advantage would make a difference.

"Well, when I land my best punch on him, of course, he will go down, because it's like a 20 kilogram weight difference," Verhoeven, 37, said.

"He's like a built-up cruiserweight. So, I'm like a naturally born heavyweight, so, that's a big difference."