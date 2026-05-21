Usyk title clash at Pyramids proves there are no limits, says kickboxer Verhoeven

CAIRO, May 21 : Rico Verhoeven says his leap from kickboxing to taking on Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight boxing title against the stunning backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza proves there are no longer any boundaries in martial sports.

Ukrainian Usyk will put his WBC heavyweight belt on the line against the Dutchman on Saturday in what will be the first fight for the undisputed world champion since he beat Britain’s Daniel Dubois in London last July.

"(This) showcases that there are no limits to what is possible - so that means within fighting and different sports, top dogs within different sports facing each other, and also within every possible location," Verhoeven, 37, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"This is the craziest location, or at least one of the craziest locations, you can have an event. So yeah, I think the impact is amazing.

"It's such a historic place, and it brings so much history with it."

Verhoeven spent 12 years as the undisputed heavyweight kickboxing champion but has fought only one previous professional boxing bout, which he won by knockout 12 years ago.

The Dutchman, who appeared at Wednesday's pre-fight press conference wearing a T-shirt of Egypt's most prestigious soccer club, Al Ahly, announced his exit from kickboxing last November after 76 fights and 66 wins.

Usyk, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBC titles after vacating the WBO belt, agreed that fighting at the UNESCO World Heritage Site was a "great idea".

"This is important, not only for me. This is important for all boxing, all people and Egypt," he told Reuters.

"It's the first time that we're here. I think, after this fight, a lot of people will look (and say), 'Oh, it's possible, maybe organise a fight in Egypt for the Pyramids, or maybe in Paris.'"

The WBC will award a specially themed belt to the winner of Saturday's fight, President Mauricio Sulaiman told Reuters.

"This is a very unique, special belt that we call the King of the Nile Belt. It is a special trophy for the winner of the fight", he added.