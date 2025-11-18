Usyk vacates WBO heavyweight title, Wardley set to take over

Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished his WBO heavyweight title after informing the governing body he would not proceed with a mandatory defence against Britain’s Fabio Wardley, the World Boxing Organization said on Monday.

The WBO said it received “formal communication” from the Ukrainian’s team and confirmed the 38-year-old had “elected to relinquish the title after thoughtful consideration.”

Wardley, 30, is expected to be elevated to WBO heavyweight champion following Usyk’s decision, according to Sky Sports.

Usyk holds the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles, having regained the latter belt in December when he stopped Britain’s Daniel Dubois to restore his undisputed status.

He first became four-belt undisputed champion in May 2024 by beating Tyson Fury, before vacating the IBF crown the following month due to mandatory obligations linked to a rematch.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri paid tribute to Usyk in an emotional statement, calling him “a champion of champions”.

“The WBO extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO undisputed world champion,” Olivieri said.

“His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern boxing era.”

The WBO added that Usyk had exemplified “every right, privilege and honour associated with the WBO Super Champion distinction.

“We accept and respect his decision to relinquish the WBO heavyweight super championship,” it said.

“This is not a farewell but — as expressed by his team — a respectful pause. The doors of the WBO will always remain open to Oleksandr Usyk and his team.”

Usyk won the WBO belt in 2021 when he defeated Anthony Joshua, later adding the WBC title by beating Fury. He defended the WBO crown four times during his reign.

In July, the WBO ordered negotiations for a mandatory defence against its interim champion Joseph Parker, giving both camps 30 days to reach a deal before a purse bid.

Parker, who won the interim title last year against Zhilei Zhang and retained it in February by stopping Martin Bakole, remained the organisation’s official challenger at the time.