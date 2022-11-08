Usyk will do anything to beat Fury but will not aim for knockout

Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk said on Monday he would do anything to win against Britain's Tyson Fury but would be glad if the match did not end with a knockout because of the toll it takes on a boxer's health.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his heavyweight titles after a second consecutive win over Anthony Joshua in August and wants to add Fury's WBC crown to his collection early next year.

He said earlier in November he was only interested in fighting him next.

"Well trained, big guy, he knows what to do. It won't be a walk in the park, I know that, but I'm ready," Usyk told Polish news outlet Interia.

"I'll do absolutely anything to win."

Usyk added he never aims for a knockout when he walks into a ring and is happy when he wins by points.

"A knockout is a tough matter for an athlete. I really do not want to take health away from anyone. I am really happy when we both get out of the ring on our own feet," he said.

"Of course I want to win, but I don't want to hurt anyone."