Uyghur athlete is final torchbearer at Beijing Games
2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Torchbearers Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang hold the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Uyghur athlete is final torchbearer at Beijing Games
2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. The Olympic torch is lit during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Uyghur athlete is final torchbearer at Beijing Games
2022 Beijing Olympics - Opening Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - February 4, 2022. Performers and the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
05 Feb 2022 12:11AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 12:11AM)
A cross country skier born in Xinjiang was one of two final torchbearers who ended the Olympic opening ceremony by sending a flame into the sky on a giant snowflake.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang, from Altay, Xinjiang, and Zhao Jiawen, a 21-year-old biathlete, delivered the flame.

Yilamujiang, 21, is the first Chinese cross-country skiing medallist at any FIS-level event and is a medal hopeful in a sport in which China has not traditionally excelled.

The selection of Yilamujiang as a final torchbearer came as many western nations diplomatically boycotted the Winter Games over China's treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. China denies human rights abuses.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in Beijing; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

