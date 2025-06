ABU DHABI :Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time at the eighth attempt after a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov made a trio of second-half saves to ensure the Uzbeks picked up the point required to secure progress from Asian Group A alongside Iran, who have already qualified.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)