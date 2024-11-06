Valencia and Levante request match postponements after deadly floods

Valencia and Levante have requested the postponement of their Spanish league matches this weekend following the devastating recent floods in the region, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

More than 200 people died after heavy rains last week caused waterways to overflow, creating flash floods that surged through suburbs south of the city of Valencia, sweeping away cars and bridges and flooding properties and underground car parks.

"Only a week has passed since the DANA weather catastrophe occurred, and the situation remains very serious," Valencia said in a statement.

Valencia are scheduled to play at Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday, while Levante are due to travel to Tenerife on Sunday in Spain's second tier.