Valencia beat Real Madrid 1-0 in game marred by racist chants
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Valencia's Diego Lopez celebrates with Alberto Mari, Edinson Cavani and teammates after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Valencia's Hugo Duro, Eray Comert and Javi Guerra celebrate in front of Yunus Musah after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Valencia's Dimitri Foulquier and Toni Lato REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Valencia's Diego Lopez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti looks on REUTERS/Pablo Morano
22 May 2023 03:00AM (Updated: 22 May 2023 03:09AM)
Diego Lopez struck in the first half to give Valencia a precious win over Real Madrid on Sunday (May 21) that moved them further away from the relegation zone in a game marred by racist chanting and a red card for Vinicius Jr.

With three games to go, Valencia are 13th in LaLiga on 40th points, five clear of the relegation spots. Real, who played are third on 71 points, 14 behind champions Barcelona, who secured the title last week with four games to spare.

Real had nothing to play for after exiting the Champions League following a 4-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Wednesday in their semi-final, second leg.

Valencia, however, are still fighting to avoid the drop and found the net in the 33rd minute when Lopez scored from close range.

Real played the last few minutes with 10 men after Vinicius Jr was sent off following a scuffle with Valencia players.

The Brazilian winger had faced racist chants from fans at the Mestalla, which led to the game being halted for a few minutes in the second half.

Source: Reuters

