Valencia sack president Anil Murthy following leaked audio recordings

Spanish football club Valencia CF have sacked club president Anil Murthy after the release of leaked audio recordings of him describing English cities Liverpool and Newcastle crudely.

In an official statement on Monday (May 30), Valencia said Mr Murthy would cease to be president and employee of the club with immediate effect.

The football club is owned by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, who bought it in 2014.

Mr Murthy, a former Singapore diplomat, was appointed club president in 2017, taking over from countryman Chan Lay Hoon.

Valencia’s board of directors said that the content of the leaked conversations was the personal view of Mr Murthy and not of the club.

“Valencia CF disassociates itself from his views,” said the statement.

The board also said that it “values the importance of a close relationship” between the club, community, fans, government authorities, media and other stakeholders.

“The board hold(s) the view that a change in leadership is required, in order to regain the trust of the fans and the community and put Valencia CF in a position for success,” it added.

Sean Bai has been appointed as acting director general on an interim basis. Mr Bai, who is also a Singaporean, has been with the club since 2018 and is currently the director of Valencia's youth academy.

“During this interim period, he will primarily oversee the football operations of Valencia CF and report to the board,” the club said in an official statement.

Valencia said they have begun looking for a new club president and will make an announcement in due course.

Meanwhile, Khojama Kalimuddin, a non-executive director of the board, will stand in as the board's president to oversee the club’s administration during this period.

“The board would like to reiterate that Valencia CF are fully committed to achieving long-term growth and success, and to complete the construction of the new Mestalla stadium. We look forward to working with fans, authorities and other relevant stakeholders to achieve these objectives,” the statement read.