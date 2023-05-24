Logo
Valencia hit with five-match partial stand closure after Vinicius Jr racist abuse
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Carl Recine

24 May 2023 05:59AM (Updated: 24 May 2023 06:35AM)
:Valencia's south stand will be partially closed for five matches and the club fined 45,000 euros ($49,536) after the racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in Sunday's LaLiga game, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.

Seven people were detained by Spanish police earlier on Tuesday, accused of different hate crimes against Vinicius Jr, including racist slurs allegedly hurled at the Brazilian during Sunday's match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium.

The game was halted for 10 minutes as the Brazil forward pointed out fans who were abusing him. He was then involved in an altercation with Valencia's players which led to him being sent off in the second half.

"It is considered proven that there were racist shouts at Vinicius during the aforementioned match. A financial penalty of 45,000 euros is imposed on Valencia," the Competition Committee of the RFEF said in a statement.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he expected Brazilian forward to remain at the Spanish club despite facing racist abuse in several LaLiga matches.

Tuesday's arrests come a day after football federation chief Luis Rubiales said Spanish soccer has a racism problem.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Source: Reuters

