Valencia part ways with coach Bordalas, Gattuso linked
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey - Final - Real Betis v Valencia - Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain - April 23, 2022 Valencia coach Jose Bordalas REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - May 23, 2021 Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
03 Jun 2022 08:42PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 08:42PM)
Valencia have parted ways with coach Jose Bordalas, the Spanish club said on Friday, with media reports linking Gennaro Gattuso to the job.

Valencia finished ninth in LaLiga this season, failing to qualify for any European competition for a third straight season. Spanish media reported Gattuso was set to meet the club's owner Peter Lim to discuss his return to management.

Gattuso, a midfielder with AC Milan and Italy, last managed Serie A side Napoli, leaving the Naples club last year. He led them to a Coppa Italia title but missed out on Champions League qualification by a point last year.

Valencia were in turmoil last month after leaked audio recordings of their president Anil Murthy making offensive comments and the Spanish club's initial defence of his actions tarnished their reputation. Murthy was eventually sacked earlier this week.

Source: Reuters

