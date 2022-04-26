Valencia picked as fourth host city for Davis Cup Finals group stage

Valencia has been selected as the fourth host city for September's group stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation said on Tuesday, joining Bologna, Glasgow and Hamburg.

Malaga was previously chosen as one of the four hosts for the men's team competition from Sept. 14-18 but was later named host of the knockout rounds for the 2022 and 2023 Finals.

"Valencia was selected by the Davis Cup Committee and ITF Board after careful review of all bids received," the world governing body said in a statement.

The Finals will have 16 nations competing in four groups across Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia - the third-largest city in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona - with each staging one group of four teams.

The top eight teams will then advance to the knockout stage, which will serve as the season-ending event on the men's tennis calendar and will be held from Nov. 21-27 in Malaga.