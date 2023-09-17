Valencia stun Atletico Madrid 3-0 with Duro double

Logo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - September 16, 2023 Atletico Madrid and Valencia players pose with their FC24 cards before the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - September 16, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann react after Hugo Duro scores their second goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - September 16, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak reacts after Hugo Duro scores their second goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
17 Sep 2023 12:43AM
VALENCIA : A first-half double from Hugo Duro and a goal from Javi Guerra earned Valencia a 3-0 home win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday as they handed the visitors their first LaLiga loss this season.

Valencia, who came from two successive losses, outplayed an Atletico side hampered by injuries and lacking pace after the suspension of their match against Sevilla last month before the international break.

Duro got Valencia an early lead with a strike from a tight angle on the left side just five minutes into the game before he bagged his second in the 34th minute after a fast break to double the lead.

Javi Guerra scored with a superb curled shot near the right post from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 in the 54th minute and send the Mestalla stadium crowd into raptures.

Valencia clinched their first win over Atletico since 2014 and climbed to fifth place with nine points.

Diego Simeone's side, who are seventh with seven points, will play their Champions League opener at Lazio on Tuesday before their league derby against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

