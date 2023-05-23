Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Valencia's sponsors Puma offer support to Vinicius Jr after racism row
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Valencia's sponsors Puma offer support to Vinicius Jr after racism row

Valencia's sponsors Puma offer support to Vinicius Jr after racism row
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
Valencia's sponsors Puma offer support to Vinicius Jr after racism row
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
23 May 2023 05:23PM (Updated: 23 May 2023 05:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Valencia's sponsors Puma offered their support for Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr after he was racially abused during their LaLiga match in Spain on Sunday (May 21).

Vinicius called La Liga and Spain "racist" after receiving racial slurs from fans in Sunday's game at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium.

The Brazil forward pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being paused for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia's players which led to him being sent off in the second half. Real lost the game 1-0.

"At PUMA, we do not tolerate racism, we condemn discrimination in any form and stand in solidarity with Vinicius Junior and the wider football community in condemning events yesterday," Puma, which sponsors both Valencia and La Liga, said in a statement to Reuters.

Spanish bank Santander, whose title sponsorship with La Liga ends after this season, also voiced their support.

"Santander strongly rejects all racism and discrimination in whatever form it takes," it said in a statement.

On Monday, the Spanish football federation's chief Luis Rubiales said that Spanish soccer has a racism problem, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint.

The top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

In a social media post, Vinicius called racist abuse "inhuman" and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

Real Madrid

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.