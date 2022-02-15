Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Valieva says she is 'happy but emotionally tired' after cleared to compete -Russian TV
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Valieva says she is 'happy but emotionally tired' after cleared to compete -Russian TV

Valieva says she is 'happy but emotionally tired' after cleared to compete -Russian TV

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training - Training Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 13, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

15 Feb 2022 09:09AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 09:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said the days leading up to her being cleared to compete in the women's singles event at the Beijing Games on Tuesday despite having tested positive for a banned substance had left her emotionally fatigued.

"These (past few) days have been very difficult for me," the 15-year-old told Russia's Channel One in her first comments about the situation.

"It's as if I don't have any emotions left. I am happy but at the same time I am emotionally tired."

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us