Valieva's 'B' sample yet to be examined - IOC

BEIJING :The B-sample of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's drug test before the Beijing Olympics is yet to be analysed despite an initial positive result, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

The teenager was cleared to compete in Tuesday evening's single event after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that agreed with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) decision to lift a ban on her.

Valieva, 15, was tested at her national championships on Dec. 25, but the positive test for a banned angina drug was not revealed until Feb. 8, after she had already competed at the Beijing Games.

CAS's decision to let Valieva compete, on the grounds that maintaining the suspension would cause her irreparable damage, has prompted outrage from athletes and officials around the world.

If Valieva finishes in the top three of the women's single event, the medal ceremony will not be held during the Winter Games. The Feb. 7 medal ceremony for the women's team event, in which the USA, Japan and Canada finished after the Russian Olympic Committee, also cannot go ahead.

Denis Oswald, the permanent chair of the IOC's disciplinary commission, said the ceremony delay was necessary because the drug case was not resolved.

"We want to allocate the medal to the right person," Oswald told a press conference.

He also noted that a "15-year-old would not do something wrong alone."

On Monday, in an interview with Reuters. World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka called for a life ban on those who would dope a minor.

Oswald said that given the B sample had not yet been examined by the laboratory, any ban would only be decided once there was a final decision on the case.

Valieva, who is due to compete at the single competition starting about 6 p.m. Beijing time (1000 GMT), spoke to Russia's Channel One after practice on Monday.

"These (past few) days have been very difficult for me," Valieva said.

"It's as if I don't have any emotions left. I am happy but at the same time I am emotionally tired."

American Tara Lipinski, the 1998 Olympics women's champion, said Valieva should not have been allowed to take part in Tuesday's event "regardless of age or timing of the test/results."

"I believe this will leave a permanent scar on our sport."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann and Julien Pretot; Editing by Leela de Kretser and Richard Pullin)