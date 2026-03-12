Valverde hat-trick puts Real Madrid in command against Manchester City

MADRID, March 11 : Federico Valverde struck the first hat-trick of his career as Real Madrid swept aside Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, leaving the English side with a daunting task ahead.

Pep Guardiola's City team began brightly at the Santiago Bernabeu, but were caught out by Madrid's pace on the break.

Thibaut Courtois released Valverde down the right, who rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring in the 20th minute and seven minutes later Vinicius Jr fed Valverde, who beat the offside trap and drilled home.

Madrid struck again in the 42nd minute after another rapid counter. Brahim Diaz clipped a pass into Valverde's path, the Uruguayan completing his treble with a fine volley after flicking the ball over a helpless Marc Guehi.

City pressed after halftime but it was the hosts who wasted a great chance to deal another blow, when Donnarumma denied Vinicius from the penalty spot after the goalkeeper brought down the Brazilian inside the box.

"Incredible, one dreams of nights like this," Valverde told Movistar Plus.

"I really enjoyed myself today; it had been quite some time since I had enjoyed a match this much. I am pleased, I am happy, but above all, I am delighted with the team's victory."

Guardiola arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu intent on exploiting Real's defensive frailties, particularly out wide, and set up with pace in attack through Antoine Semenyo, Savinho and Jeremy Doku.

CITY PAY FOR ATTACKING AMBITION

For a spell, it worked. Doku tormented Trent Alexander-Arnold in the early exchanges, repeatedly catching the defender out of position and helping City pin Real back. The visitors prowled around Courtois' area and looked increasingly confident as they pushed for an opener.

Yet with their attacking ambition came risk, and Real needed little invitation to counter.

Moments after Bernardo Silva fired narrowly wide, Real opened the scoring. Courtois spotted Valverde racing unmarked down the right flank and delivered a precise long ball from the edge of his own six-yard box, leaving the Uruguayan to sprint clear and find the net.

City were stunned and Real sensed their vulnerability. Valverde doubled the lead when Vinicius surged in from the left and slipped a through ball that deflected off a defender into the Uruguayan's path. The midfielder drove into the area and fired a low, angled strike into the bottom far corner.

Guardiola's side, lacking control in midfield, found themselves repeatedly exposed by Real's direct running and long passes. Vinicius was the spearhead, with Brahim and Valverde charging from deep against a City defence that struggled to track runners.

The third goal was also caused by Real's speed in attack. Vinicius embarked on a solo run from the left before switching play to Brahim on the right.

Surrounded by three defenders, the Moroccan chipped a delicate pass over the back line and Valverde arrived late, lobbed the onrushing Guehi and followed up with a crisp volley to complete his hat-trick and send the Bernabeu into raptures.

City emerged after halftime with renewed intent. Courtois produced a sharp save to deny Semenyo from close range, while Nico O'Reilly was later kept out by the Belgian keeper who was in inspired form.

Real, however, remained a threat on the break. Vinicius was brought down by Donnarumma inside the box when through on goal, earning a penalty. The Brazilian took it himself but saw his low effort to the right saved by Donnarumma.

It was a rare let-off for City on a night when their adventurous approach was ruthlessly punished, with the Spanish side now travelling to England for the second leg next Tuesday with a commanding cushion.