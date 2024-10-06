Logo
Valverde stunner helps Real beat Villarreal 2-0
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 5, 2024 Villarreal's Thierno Barry in action with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 5, 2024 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Villarreal's Alex Baena REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 5, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action as Villarreal's Pape Gueye and Santi Comesana collide REUTERS/Susana Vera TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 5, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
06 Oct 2024 05:08AM
MADRID : An early Federico Valverde strike helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 home win against Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday as the defending champions provisionally moved level with leaders Barcelona in the standings.

Real took the lead in the 14th minute with a stunning long-range shot by Valverde following a Luka Modric corner. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr doubled the advantage with an unstoppable strike into the top corner from outside the box in the 73rd.

Real are second in the standings, level with Barcelona on 21 points before the LaLiga leaders visit 11th-placed Alaves on Sunday.

Villarreal are third with 17 points.

Source: Reuters

