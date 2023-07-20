Logo
Van Aert leaves Tour to be with wife for birth of second child
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 10 - Vulcania to Issoire - France - July 11, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Wout van Aert in action during stage 10 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

20 Jul 2023 03:45PM
Jumbo-Visma rider Wout van Aert has left the Tour de France to be with his wife Sarah, who is set to give birth to their second child, the team said on Thursday.

The Belgian's absence is not expected to impact team mate and race leader Jonas Vingegaard, who is on course for a second consecutive title after his rival Tadej Pogacar lost time following a crash in Wednesday's stage 17.

"In consultation with the team, we have decided that my place is now at home," he said, adding that the family's doctor had informed him his wife was expected to go into labour soon.

"I always thought that I would go home when my wife indicated that she needed me. That time has come."

Thursday's stage 18 is a 185km ride from Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse.

Source: Reuters

