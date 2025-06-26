Van der Dussen to lead new-look South Africa in T20 tri series

Top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen will lead South Africa during next month's Twenty20 tri-series with New Zealand and hosts Zimbabwe, with four uncapped players in the squad, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Regular captain Aiden Markram and several key players have been rested for the series to help manage their workload, coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement shared by the CSA.

Conrad said it would be the start of South Africa's preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in February-March.

World Test Championship winners South Africa will also try out new players in the two-match red-ball series against Zimbabwe, starting Saturday, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder said.

Keshav Maharaj, who will lead the test team against Zimbabwe with Temba Bavuma absent due to injury, will also miss the T20 series along with Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

Uncapped batter and wicketkeeper Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who is in the squad for the Zimbabwe test series, has also been called up for the tri-series, while Corbin Bosch, Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy have got their first international call-ups.

"With several senior players rested as part of their workload management, it creates space for these players to step in and show what they can offer, and bring them into contention for World Cup selection," Conrad added.

The T20 tournament, hosted at the Harare Sports Club, will kick off with a match between Zimbabwe and South Africa on July 14, with the final set for July 26.

South Africa squad:

Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane