Dutch win Nations League group with skipper Van Dijk's header
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Netherlands v Belgium - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 25, 2022 Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Netherlands v Belgium - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 25, 2022 Belgium's Amadou Onana in action with Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Netherlands v Belgium - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 25, 2022 Netherlands' Marten de Roon in action with Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Netherlands v Belgium - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 25, 2022 Netherlands players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group D - Netherlands v Belgium - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 25, 2022 Netherlands' Jurrien Timber in action with Belgium's Amadou Onana REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
26 Sep 2022 04:48AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 04:48AM)
AMSTERDAM : Captain Virgil van Dijk netted a second-half winner as the Netherlands beat neighbours Belgium 1-0 on Sunday to ensure top spot in their Nations League group and a place in next year’s finals tournament.

Van Dijk powered home a header from a corner in the 73rd minute at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday to ensure the Dutch finished runaway winners in League A Group Four.

They finished with 16 points, six more than Belgium who had a chance to leapfrog their neighbours, and take first place, but needed to win by three goals or more on Sunday to do so.

Any hopes of a goal feast were quickly stymied, however, as the two sides effectively cancelled each other out in a tight tactical battle.

The Dutch pressing game frustrated Belgian efforts at building up attacks, while a five-man defence for the visitors meant there was little room for the home strikers.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

