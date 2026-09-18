Van Dijk stays on but Depay omitted from Xavi’s first Netherlands squad

Sept 18 : Netherlands' record scorer Memphis Depay was left out, but captain Virgil van Dijk continues his international career as new coach Xavi Hernandez named his first squad on Friday for the upcoming Nations League matches.

• Depay played only as a substitute at the World Cup earlier this year and remained on a national-record 55 goals. His omission was widely expected and could signal the end of the 32-year-old striker’s international career after 112 appearances.

• Van Dijk said last month that he would consider his international future after speaking to the new coach but has decided to continue. The Netherlands face Germany, Greece and Serbia twice in four Nations League matches during the extended three-week international window.

• Xavi handed a first call-up to Ruben van Bommel and Gjivai Zechiel and brought back midfielder Joey Veerman but must do without talisman Frenkie de Jong, who is still suffering from a knee injury sustained at the World Cup.

• Marten de Roon and Wout Weghorst are also not included in the 26-man squad, along with Guus Til and injured Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mats Wieffer.

• Jeremie Frimpong, Kenneth Taylor and Jurrien Timber, who missed the World Cup, return to the squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Fenerbahçe), Denzel Dumfries (Real Madrid), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV Eindhoven), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Al-Qadsiah), Kenneth Taylor (Lazio), Quinten Timber (Crystal Palace), Joey Veerman (Borussia Dortmund), Gjivai Zechiel (Feyenoord).

Forwards: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Ruben van Bommel (PSV Eindhoven), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Napoli), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (Al Hilal).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)