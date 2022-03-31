Logo
Van Nistelrooy to take over as PSV coach next season
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Netherlands Training - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 26, 2021 Netherlands assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy during training REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

31 Mar 2022 04:11AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 04:53AM)
Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has signed a three-year contract to become PSV Eindhoven head coach from next season, the Eredivisie club said on Wednesday.

A former Netherlands international, Van Nistelrooy will take on his first senior management role with PSV, where he spent three years as a player from 1998 to 2001.

The 45-year-old will succeed Roger Schmidt, who will leave when his contact expires at the end of this season.

"I have been working towards this moment for years," Van Nistelrooy said in a statement. "I am proud and convinced that I am ready to take a leading role at my club.

"Several things came together in the last month. Talks with the entire management and the board have strengthened my view on the unity and ambition to achieve something special with PSV in the long term."

Van Nistelrooy scored 62 goals in 67 games for PSV before a successful five-year spell at Manchester United, where he won a Premier League title, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

He moved to Real Madrid and won LaLiga twice before ending his playing career in 2012 after spells at Hamburg and Malaga.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 35 goals in 70 internationals, has worked with the Dutch national team as an assistant coach, including at last year's European Championship.

Source: Reuters

