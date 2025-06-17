Van Poortvliet to join Lions ahead of warm-up fixture against Argentina

Leicester Tigers and England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet will join the British and Irish Lions in Dublin as cover for their warm-up fixture against Argentina, the rugby union team said on Tuesday.

The Lions currently have three scrumhalves - Jamison Gibson-Park, Alex Mitchell and Tomos Williams - available in their squad, but Gibson-Park is managing a minor glute strain, prompting Van Poortvliet's inclusion.

The 24-year-old, who has earned 15 caps for England, was named in Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad on Monday for their match against France XV on Saturday.

The Lions match against Argentina is scheduled for Friday.