Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Van Poortvliet to join Lions ahead of warm-up fixture against Argentina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Van Poortvliet to join Lions ahead of warm-up fixture against Argentina

Van Poortvliet to join Lions ahead of warm-up fixture against Argentina
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership Rugby - Final - Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Britain - June 14, 2025 Leicester Tigers' Jack van Poortvliet in action with Bath Rugby's Miles Reid Action Images/Matthew Childs/File Photo
Van Poortvliet to join Lions ahead of warm-up fixture against Argentina
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England Captain's Run - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - March 8, 2025 England's Jack van Poortvliet during the captain's run Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn/File Photo
17 Jun 2025 04:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester Tigers and England scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet will join the British and Irish Lions in Dublin as cover for their warm-up fixture against Argentina, the rugby union team said on Tuesday.

The Lions currently have three scrumhalves - Jamison Gibson-Park, Alex Mitchell and Tomos Williams - available in their squad, but Gibson-Park is managing a minor glute strain, prompting Van Poortvliet's inclusion.

The 24-year-old, who has earned 15 caps for England, was named in Steve Borthwick's 36-player training squad on Monday for their match against France XV on Saturday.

The Lions match against Argentina is scheduled for Friday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement