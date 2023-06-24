Van Wyk out, Kgatlana in for South Africa at World Cup

South Africa's experienced defender Janine van Wyk has had to be left out of their 23-player squad for the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, but coach Desiree Ellis has been able to recall pacy forward Thembi Kgatlana.

Van Wyk, a stalwart of the side since her debut in 2005 and record caps holder for the country with 183, has not recovered in time from injury.

"She won't be part of the World Cup, but definitely still remains in the picture (for the future)," Ellis said as she unveiled the squad on Friday.

Kgatlana ruptured her Achilles when South Africa lifted the women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco last year but has been back in action for her National Women’s Soccer League side Racing Louisville in the United States and proven her fitness.

That is a major boost to Ellis, as Kgatlana has played a crucial role for a side that struggles to score against teams from outside the African continent. She netted South Africa’s first ever World Cup goal against Spain in 2019.

There are no surprises in the squad. Ellis has largely gone with the tried and trusted players who helped the side become African champions for the first time in 2022.

The team will be captained by midfielder Refiloe Jane, who plays for Italian side Sassuolo having moved this past season after three years at AC Milan.

South Africa, who debuted in the World Cup four years ago in France when they exited in the first round, have been drawn in Group G this time along with Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

South Africa squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM)

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Bambanani Mbane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede (both University of the Western Cape), Noko Matlou (Eibar, Spain)

Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Sibulele Holweni (both University of the Western Cape), Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo, Italy), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City, Scotland), Nomvula Kgoale (TS Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JWV FC)

Forwards: Gabriela Salgado (JWV FC), Jermaine Seoposenwe (CF Monterrey, Mexico), Noxolo Cesane (unattached), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Wendy Shongwe (University of Pretoria), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto, South Korea), Thembi Kgatlana (Racing Louisville, USA)