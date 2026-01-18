Vance to lead US delegation to Milano Cortina Winter Games

Jan 17 : United States Vice President JD Vance will lead the American presidential delegation to the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday.

Vance will be joined by his wife, Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States, for the ceremony on February 6, when the Games officially begin.

The delegation will also include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, and several former Olympic champions, including ice hockey gold medallists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, short track speed skating champion Apolo Ohno, and 2010 figure skating gold medallist Evan Lysacek.

The Winter Games will be staged in Milan and surrounding northern Italian venues, with competition running through to February 22.