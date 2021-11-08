'VAR hides behind referees': Klopp fumes after West Ham loss

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fired a broadside at referee Craig Pawson and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell after several challenges in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League loss at West Ham United went unpunished.

West Ham out-muscled Liverpool for a memorable victory https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/west-ham-end-liverpools-unbeaten-run-with-memorable-win-2021-11-07 to leapfrog Klopp's side and move up to third in the standings and the German manager was livid after officials ruled in the London side's favour on two major incidents.

Klopp first said Angelo Ogbonna had fouled Alisson Becker while going up for an aerial duel which led to the goalkeeper's own goal from a corner kick in the fourth minute.

"I think it's a clear foul on Alisson, how can it not be? The arm from Ogbonna is there. I really don't know who was VAR today," Klopp told reporters after West Ham ended Liverpool's unbeaten run at 25 games.

"The ref made it easy for himself and thought, come on, let's see what the VAR is saying. The VAR had a look and said not clear and obvious, I don't know why. And here's the goal, which is really strange."

Klopp was also angry with West Ham left back Aaron Cresswell's studs-up challenge that caught Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson on the knee, saying it was a "clear red card".

"Yes he (Cresswell) touched the ball, but if it's a reckless challenge it doesn't matter if you touch the ball. You cannot go high up like that," Klopp added.

"There are too many things where it is 'let's see what VAR is saying' and we have a problem with clear and obvious mistakes, because whoever we have for VAR hides behind referees. This was a big problem for us today."

Liverpool dropped down to fourth, a point behind West Ham and four points behind league leaders Chelsea.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)