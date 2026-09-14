VAR in focus as Haaland goal gives Man City controversial derby win

MANCHESTER, Sept 13 : Erling Haaland's controversial goal proved to be the winner for Manchester City against Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, but it is unlikely the big Norwegian will have the last word as debate rages whether the derby goal should have been allowed to stand.

Video reviews showed Haaland was onside when the ball was played, but an attempt by City midfielder Enzo Fernandez to head it into the net was seemingly ignored in the VAR deliberations, with the Argentinian appearing to be in an offside position when Josko Gvardiol played the initial ball in.

The Premier League Match Centre said on social media platform X that Fernandez didn't play the ball, and therefore the goal was allowed to stand, but needless to say the red side of Manchester did not agree with that assessment.

"I just don't get it, I really don't get it, I can't understand how we're trying to help referees, putting so many layers behind them, so many people, bodies and screens, and they can't make the right decision," United coach Michael Carrick fumed.

"It's worrying if that's how the game's seen by those who are officiating it ... I can't be too critical of the players, and I won't be because I think we've done a lot of good things. Today we didn't quite find what we needed.

The United boss, who has taken four points from his first four league games of the season, couldn't hide his disappointment.

"I'm feeling for the fans today. We haven't got as many points as we would've liked at this stage, there's no getting away from that. We've just got to move on and get winning again."

Defender Lisandro Martinez was equally frustrated.

"I think it was offside. What I can't understand is the rules. He was there. I went to him because he was there in front of me, that's why Haaland was free at the back," he explained.

"I want to be calm now, I want to control myself, it's so hard, because you lose, you lose a derby, you lose three points at home ... it's unacceptable. Because it's the best league in the world, you have the best teams in the world, the best players in the world, and now we have to go home with this injustice."