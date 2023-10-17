Logo
VAR officials involved in Liverpool error to make PL return
VAR officials involved in Liverpool error to make PL return

17 Oct 2023 06:33PM
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials involved when Liverpool were wrongly denied a goal in last month's 2-1 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur will return for this weekend's fixtures.

Officials Darren England and Dan Cook were replaced for two matches that same weekend, before being excluded from the previous round of games.

England will be the fourth official for Brentford's home game against Burnley, while Cook will serve as an assistant referee for Manchester United match at Sheffield United.

Source: Reuters

