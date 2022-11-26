Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Varane back in central for France against Denmark
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Varane back in central for France against Denmark

Varane back in central for France against Denmark

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 17, 2022 France's Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema during training REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

26 Nov 2022 10:44PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 10:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : Raphael Varane will start at centre back for France against Denmark in their Group D clash at the World Cup on Saturday after fully recovering from a hamstring injury.

Varane will pair up with Dayot Upamecano while Jules Kounde is taking over from Benjamin Pavard on the right side of the defence.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot start in midfield with Antoine Griezmann in support of the offensive trio of Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

For Denmark, coach Kasper Hjulmand is replacing injured midfielder Thomas Delaney with Mikkel Damsgaard, and Andreas Cornelius gets the nod up front as Kasper Dolberg drops to the bench. 

Teams:

France - Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.