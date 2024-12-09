Vardy and De Cordova-Reid rescue late 2-2 draw for Leicester against Brighton

LEICESTER, England : Leicester City came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, thanks to late goals by captain Jamie Vardy and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Right back Tariq Lamptey gave the visitors the lead in the 37th minute with a spectacular left-footed strike, curling the ball into the far top corner from outside the box after cutting inside following a clever pass from left back Pervis Estupinan.

After Yankuba Minteh had doubled Brighton's lead in the 79th minute, Vardy reduced the deficit for Leicester in the 86th and De Cordova-Reid scored to level things up for the home side in added time.

Brighton moved up to seventh place in the table with 24 points from 15 matches, while promoted Leicester sit in 16th place on 14 points ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.