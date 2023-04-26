Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds

Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Leicester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 25, 2023 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Leicester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 25, 2023 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
26 Apr 2023 05:04AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 05:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England: Leicester City's veteran striker Jamie Vardy came off the bench to earn his side a 1-1 draw with a late equaliser in a crunch relegation battle away to Leeds United on Tuesday (Apr 25).

Leeds were closing in on a massive three points in their quest for safety thanks to Luis Sinisterra's 20th-minute header after Leicester's Youri Tielemans had a goal ruled out.

The 36-year-old Vardy, who came on in the 70th minute, had other ideas though and fired past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier from James Maddison's pass to rescue his side.

The former England striker then thought he had given Leicester the lead but his effort was ruled out for offside.

A frantic finale then saw Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen make a couple of vital saves before Leeds striker Patrick Bamford headed a glorious opportunity wide.

The result did little to ease either side's relegation fears with Leicester remaining in 17th place with 29 points, one point ahead of third-from-bottom Everton. Leeds have 30 points.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.