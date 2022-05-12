Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vardy scores twice as Leicester beat relegated Norwich 3-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vardy scores twice as Leicester beat relegated Norwich 3-0

Vardy scores twice as Leicester beat relegated Norwich 3-0
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Norwich City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 11, 2022 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action with Norwich City's Angus Gunn REUTERS/David Klein
Vardy scores twice as Leicester beat relegated Norwich 3-0
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Norwich City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 11, 2022 Leicester City's James Maddison scores their third goal past Norwich City's Angus Gunn REUTERS/David Klein
12 May 2022 04:58AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 04:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEICESTER, England : Jamie Vardy scored twice on his return to the starting lineup as Leicester City moved into the top half of the Premier League table with a 3-0 home win over relegated Norwich City on Wednesday.

The largely meaningless match, with the Foxes out of contention for the European places but safe from relegation while Norwich were already condemned to the drop, ended Leicester's run of seven games without a victory.

Leicester, now 10th and a point ahead of Crystal Palace, were dominant but Teemu Pukki came close for the visitors when he hit the post in first-half stoppage time.

Vardy then broke the ice in the 54th with a deflected right-footed shot from the left of the box and made it 2-0 in the 62nd before James Maddison scored the third in the 70th against his former club.

Norwich, now on five straight league defeats and rooted to the bottom, dropped Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul for Angus Gunn in one of four changes to the side that lost 4-0 at home to West Ham United on Sunday.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers also rang the changes after the 2-1 home defeat to Everton last weekend.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us