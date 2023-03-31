Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vaughan cleared of using racist language at Yorkshire by disciplinary panel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vaughan cleared of using racist language at Yorkshire by disciplinary panel

Vaughan cleared of using racist language at Yorkshire by disciplinary panel

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - West Indies v England - Second Test - National Cricket Ground, Grenada - 22/4/15 Television pundit and former England captain Michael Vaughan before the start of play Action Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien Livepic/File Photo

31 Mar 2023 06:17PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 06:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared of using racist language towards ex-Yorkshire team mate Azeem Rafiq by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel.

The panel said in its verdict on Friday that it found the charge against him was not proved.

Yorkshire and a number of individuals were charged by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year after an investigation into racism allegations made by Rafiq, who said in 2021 that he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, alleged that Vaughan told him and other players of Asian origin that there were "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it" before a match in 2009. Vaughan strongly denied the allegation.

In its verdict released on Friday, the CDC said its panel "was not satisfied on the balance of probabilities that these words were spoken by MV (Vaughan) at the time and in the specific circumstances alleged".

"The findings do not in any way undermine the wider assertions made by AZR (Rafiq), many of which of course have been confirmed by the admissions of both YCCC (Yorkshire) and certain individuals, as well as by other findings of this panel," the statement added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.