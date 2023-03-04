Logo
Vecino scores as Lazio beat leaders Napoli 1-0
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Lazio - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 3, 2023 Lazio's Matias Vecino celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

04 Mar 2023 05:55AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 05:55AM)
NAPLES : A second-half strike by midfielder Matias Vecino earned Lazio a 1-0 win over Napoli in Serie A on Friday, ending the runaway leaders' winning streak of eight games.

Lazio sealed the win in the 67th minute through Vecino, who picked up a ball cleared by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and sent a stunning first-time shot from a distance which went inside the left post.

Lazio have provisionally moved two places up to second in the standings on 48 points, one above third-placed Inter Milan and AC Milan in fourth, who both have a game in hand.

Runaway leaders Napoli, on 65 points, have suffered only their second league defeat this season after they had lost away to Inter in January.

Source: Reuters

