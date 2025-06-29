Vega's strike, Madu's own goal send Mexico to semis with 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Alexis Vega's strike just after the break and an own goal by Abdullah Madu secured a 2-0 victory for Mexico over Saudi Arabia in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, setting up a clash with Honduras in the last four.

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez's quick through ball set up Vega's sprint into the box, and although keeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi blocked the first attempt, the Toluca striker found the target from the rebound, putting the 12-time champions ahead in the 49th minute.

Tournament debutants Saudi Arabia had done well to stay even in the first half, with Ali Majrashi's overhead kick clearing Roberto Alvarado's dangerous ball and Vega shooting wide off a cross from Gilberto Mora, who became the youngest to play for Mexico at 16.

But Matteo Chavez's cross from the left took a deflection off defender Madu and went into the net in the 81st minute, ending Saudi Arabia's hopes of making a comeback and ensuring Mexico's progress to Wednesday's semi-finals.