Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Venus 'overwhelmed' by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Venus 'overwhelmed' by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind

Venus 'overwhelmed' by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind
Aug 30, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Venus Williams of the United States serves against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium on day two of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Venus 'overwhelmed' by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind
Sept 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the USA play Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in Woman's Doubles on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
08 Feb 2023 12:14PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 12:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams faces a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ended her hopes of playing in last month's Australian Open but the 42-year-old is determined to get back on court at some point.

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

"To be honest, I was super overwhelmed by the injury," Williams said on her YouTube channel. "I've been injured a long time now and I couldn't believe I had to go back to rehab.

"After about a week, I started setting up my doctors appointments and started thinking about what was next for me and trying to really get a handle on how much time it'll take for me to get back.

"This is the kind of injury that you have to let it rest a bit before you can start to do serious rehab ... You have to walk before you run and I'm starting to walk pretty good. Hopefully, I'll be running soon, but for now, I'll not be playing tennis."

Williams, who has won five Wimbledon titles and two U.S Open crowns, is ranked 664th in the world having returned to competitive action in Auckland for the first time since being dumped out of last year's U.S. Open in the first round.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.