Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Venus Williams loses to Swiss teen on return to competition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Venus Williams loses to Swiss teen on return to competition

Venus Williams loses to Swiss teen on return to competition
Venus Williams reacts during a 2022 US Open game. (File photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)
14 Jun 2023 02:45PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2023 02:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Venus Williams' return to action following a five-month injury layoff ended in defeat as the seven-times Grand Slam champion fell to Swiss teenager Celine Naef in three sets at the Libema Open grasscourt tournament in Rosmalen, Netherlands.

With sister Serena, who retired last year, watching on in the crowd, the 42-year-old Williams started brightly but lost the closely fought second in the tiebreak before fading in the decider on Tuesday (Jun 13).

The former world No 1, a five-times winner at Wimbledon, lost 3-6, 7-6 (6-3), 6-2 to 17-year-old Naef in two hours and 18 minutes.

"I cannot believe I had the chance to play against Venus," Naef said after her first win on the WTA Tour. "She's an amazing player and really a role model for anyone."

Williams, who was handed a wildcard for the tournament, had been sidelined since January after sustaining a hamstring injury in Auckland that forced her to withdraw from the Australian Open.

She won her last major singles title at the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2008. This year's Wimbledon tournament begins on Jul 3.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

WTA Venus Williams tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.