Vera Pauw to leave role as Ireland women's coach

Vera Pauw's four-year tenure as coach of Republic of Ireland's women's team will end at the end of August after the country's football association (FAI) said on Tuesday it will not offer her a new contract.

Dutch coach Pauw, 60, succeeded Colin Bell in September 2019 and led Ireland to their first major tournament at this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they exited in the group stage.

Earlier this month, FAI said they would go through a "full and comprehensive review" of the team's World Cup campaign before deciding Pauw's future.

After a lengthy meeting of the FAI board on Tuesday, it decided Pauw's contract will not be extended after it expires at the end of the month.

"On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we would like to thank Vera for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and wish her well for the future," Jonathan Hill, the FAI chief executive, said in a statement cited by RTE.

"In particular, I wish to acknowledge the role she played in leading Ireland to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 where our women's team made history and inspired a nation."

Ireland will host Northern Ireland in the Women's Nations League on Sept. 23 in Dublin.