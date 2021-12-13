Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vermaelen leaves Vissel Kobe after contract expires
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vermaelen leaves Vissel Kobe after contract expires

Vermaelen leaves Vissel Kobe after contract expires

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - Belgium v Portugal - La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - June 27, 2021 Belgium's Thomas Vermaelen in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

13 Dec 2021 06:04PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 05:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen has left Japan's Vissel Kobe upon the completion of his contract, the club said on Monday.

Vermaelen signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the J1 League side in 2019 after leaving Barcelona and helped them win the Emperor's Cup that year, their first domestic trophy.

The 36-year-old was a member of the Vissel side that reached the 2020 Asian Champions League semi-finals and finished third in the J1 League to qualify for next year's continental club championship.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us