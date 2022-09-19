Logo
Verratti under injury cloud ahead of Italy's Nations League games
Verratti under injury cloud ahead of Italy's Nations League games

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Stade Rennes - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 11, 2022 Paris St Germain's Marco Verratti during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

19 Sep 2022 02:51PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 02:51PM)
Italy may be without Marco Verratti for their upcoming Nations League games after the Paris St Germain midfielder had to be substituted due to a calf injury on Sunday.

Verratti was forced to leave the field in the 64th minute of their 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Olympique Lyonnais and PSG coach Christophe Galtier said he would be examined on Monday.

"I am worried because when Marco can't carry on, it's because he's injured," Galtier told reporters.

"He was supposed to join his national team tonight but he will go back to Paris to do some tests.

"It is a blow on the calf, a rather powerful one."

Italy host England on Friday in Milan before travelling to Budapest to meet Hungary three days later.

Source: Reuters

