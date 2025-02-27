Verstappen and Norris joke about 'terrible' relationship

SAKHIR, Bahrain : Formula One rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joked about their "terrible" relationship on Thursday ahead of what promises to be another big championship battle between the two this season.

Red Bull's Verstappen will be chasing his fifth title in a row, a feat previously achieved only by seven times world champion Michael Schumacher, when the campaign kicks off in Australia on March 16.

McLaren's Norris, last year's runner-up, is a favourite for his first.

With both attending a pre-season testing press conference at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit and probed about their friendship and rivalry, after clashes on track last year, Verstappen played along with some mock theatre.

"Yeah, it's a terrible relationship," the Dutch driver told reporters. "We don't get on any more, you know. It's taken its toll. Yeah. Big drama."

Norris, sitting alongside, then chipped in: "We had a fight the other day in a local pub."

That triggered Verstappen to add: "We had to get escorted. I always say, you should see the other guy..."

Norris finally spoke more seriously, the Briton saying both were looking forward to more of last year and more battles with more potential winners.

"I think there's going to be others involved, which will make it more exciting for everyone. I know there are going to be tough battles and I'm sure some of them are not always going to end the way I want or hopefully Max wants, but we're racing drivers," he added.

"We get along. We've always said those kind of things. I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what's correct and what's not correct, but we respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track."

Verstappen could not argue with that when offered the final word: "No, that's beautifully said."