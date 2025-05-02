Logo
Sport

Verstappen awaits birth of first child, misses Miami media day
Verstappen awaits birth of first child, misses Miami media day

Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - April 20, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

02 May 2025 01:31AM
MIAMI :Four times Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was withdrawn from scheduled media commitments at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday as the Red Bull driver awaited the birth of his first child.

The 27-year-old's partner is Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple world champion Nelson, who already has a daughter from a previous relationship with Russian former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

A team spokesman said all was well and Verstappen "will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend."

Friday has a sole practice session ahead of sprint qualifying, with a 100km sprint race followed by regular qualifying on Saturday before Sunday's race around the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dutch driver is third overall after five races, 12 points behind McLaren's Australian championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Source: Reuters
